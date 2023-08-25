YES WORLD (YES) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,589.17

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One YES WORLD coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $19,589.17 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YES WORLD Coin Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 coins. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

