yearn.finance (YFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.67 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $5,744.26 or 0.22066117 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $189.80 million and $31.67 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,042 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

