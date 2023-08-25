yearn.finance Price Reaches $5,633.37 (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $186.14 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,633.37 or 0.21528789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,042 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

