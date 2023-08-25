Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $20,809,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XYL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 413,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

