XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $8.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.10 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XPeng by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in XPeng by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.