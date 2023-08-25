X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Director Purchases $30,000.00 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) Director Michael S. Wyzga purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at $92,000.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $207.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.58.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
