W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Given New $8.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.90 to $8.30 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

