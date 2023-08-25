Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Up 0.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 38,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 111,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.