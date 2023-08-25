Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Up 0.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 38,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 111,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.
