Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.46.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $226.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,495. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of -220.20, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.05 and a 200-day moving average of $205.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

