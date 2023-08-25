WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

DGRW traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6,134.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

