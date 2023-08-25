Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WSM opened at $139.63 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $170.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.7% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 172.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

