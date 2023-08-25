Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $170.76.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

View Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.