Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $41.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

