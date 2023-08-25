Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 2,442 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $55,726.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,393.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,803. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of 299.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

