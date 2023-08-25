WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,985 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of WestRock worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. 53,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,990. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

