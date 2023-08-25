WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.78.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
WRK stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.20.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.
WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
