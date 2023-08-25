WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. 3,256,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

