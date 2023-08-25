WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $985,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $272.54. 1,048,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,795. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.60 and a 200-day moving average of $254.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

