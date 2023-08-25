WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $78,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.77. The stock had a trading volume of 954,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

