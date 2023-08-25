WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

