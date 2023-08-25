WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $156,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock remained flat at $46.82 on Friday. 135,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,800. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

