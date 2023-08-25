WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,713 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. 4,251,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $98.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

