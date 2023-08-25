Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 470.3% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 164,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,773. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

