West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.13 and last traded at $74.13. 12,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 131,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -105.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

