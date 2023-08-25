Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,532,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,627,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.