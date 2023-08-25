Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

