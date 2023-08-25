Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $693,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,751. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

