Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.67. The stock had a trading volume of 959,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

