Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,657,000 after buying an additional 1,178,556 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

