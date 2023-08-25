Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,262,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,875 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 14.9% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 966,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,644,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,200,277. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

