Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.06. 4,463,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

