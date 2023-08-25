Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 55.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 0.6 %

KMX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 743,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $94.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.