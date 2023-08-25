Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 213.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,835. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.02.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

