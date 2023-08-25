Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $51.82. 259,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,564. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

