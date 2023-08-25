Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,710 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 364,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40,180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.76 on Friday, hitting $150.21. 2,142,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,712. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $202.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

