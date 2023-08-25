Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $394,184,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. 9,420,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,038,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

