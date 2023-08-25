Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 3,393 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 101,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 413,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $29,026,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $157.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $424.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

