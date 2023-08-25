Wedbush Begins Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.49.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

