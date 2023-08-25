Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells $441,504.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $136.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

