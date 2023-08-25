Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.13 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,981,647 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.