Walter Timothy Winn Sells 4,911 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $32,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,354,809.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southland alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 1,230 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $8,216.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 10,000 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 18,696 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $165,272.64.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $255,877.02.

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $324,229.55.

Southland Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLND opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SLND shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southland

Institutional Trading of Southland

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth about $578,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southland by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.