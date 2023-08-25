Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.83.

NYSE DIS opened at $82.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $118.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

