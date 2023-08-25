Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $424.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.