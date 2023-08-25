Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Lifted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,307,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,671 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

