Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PETWW) Shares Up 30.2%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) traded up 30.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 24,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 41,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

