VRES Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,054.04 or 1.00058035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

