VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $43,250.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Downing purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,439.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VOXX International Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.93 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VOXX International by 5,361.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VOXX International by 238.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

