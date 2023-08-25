Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 26.4% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Visa by 6.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

Visa stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $451.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

