Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2023 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $45.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $815.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The business’s revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $63,577.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,776,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,260,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,453,000 after buying an additional 330,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

