Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VRAX traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,152. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

